Canterra targets limited-access communities for weed deliveries

It’s been almost a month since Matthew Krupp opened up his cannabis delivery company, Canterra.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It’s been almost a month since Matthew Krupp opened up his cannabis delivery company, Canterra, and so far, he's learned many lessons.

Krupp, who's also the owner of the restaurant Cantina 62, opened Canterra the first week of August, becoming the third operation in Western New York able to sell legal weed to consumers.

“We had hundreds and hundreds of orders our first weekend,” he said. “We didn’t keep up. We just didn’t have the staff or the drivers. The first weekend was like a stress test to show us where we were.”

Canterra made its first delivery Aug. 7, and Krupp quickly discovered the demand for products. Since then, he’s added drivers and made improvements to the company’s communication and ticketing system.