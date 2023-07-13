First state-licensed dispensaries set to open in Western New York next week

Herbal IQ set an aggressive timeline to open after being issued a conditional adult-use retail dispensary, or CAURD, license in May.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Western New York's first licensed cannabis dispensaries will open next week, according to the owners of the businesses.

Herbal IQ will open its doors to the public at 6055 Transit Road in Depew on Friday, July 21, according to owner Bradley Kyler.

Dank located at 501 Main St. is also likely to open next week on July 22, according to owner Aaron VanCamp.

"We just wanted to be the first and we're excited about it," said Herbal IQ's owner, Bradley Kyler.

Kyler and his team leaned on their construction experience to renovate the old Classic Cue Billiards Hall just north of French Road.

A ribbon-cutting will be held Friday afternoon.

Herbal IQ will be the first dispensary licensed by New York State to open in the region, although dispensaries on Seneca Nation territory such as Nativa Cannabis and others have been open for many months.

Chief Operations Officer Mike Ortiz imagines Herbal IQ becoming the "premier cannabis retailer" in Western New York. He told the Village of Depew board they want the space to be a place where your grandmother would feel comfortable.

Ortiz told 2 On Your Side that selling New York-grown and tested cannabis will be their first priority when they open.

With 5,500 square feet of space, however, once state guidelines are released, a cannabis lounge could be next.