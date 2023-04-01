FeedMore WNY receiving $2M federal allocation for expansion effort

The project calls for an expansion that’s expected to more than double capacity and office space and allows the Buffalo nonprofit agency to bolster operations, boost productivity and improve logistics.

Last year, the agency paid $2.76 million to acquire a 73.8-acre parcel in Hamburg at 4832-4884 Camp Road, where officials said it was exploring options for a new facility. CEO Tara Ellis last year told Buffalo Business First the agency was working with development and logistics firms to solidify its next steps and plans for a new facility.