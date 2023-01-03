x
Tim Hortons franchisee plans two more sites in Western New York

Tim Horton franchisee is expanding again, with two more sites set to open in 2023 in Kenmore and Niagara Falls.
A sign for Tim Hortons

KENMORE, N.Y. — Western New York’s largest Tim Horton franchisee is expanding again, with two more sites set to open in 2023 in Kenmore and Niagara Falls.

Kelton Enterprises LLC, with 35 Tim Hortons franchises across the region, expects to open the first new site in March at 1025 Kenmore Ave., Kenmore, followed in July by a new location at 6415 Niagara Falls Blvd., Niagara Falls, in the Home Depot Plaza owned by Benderson development.

Both stores will follow the 1,600-square-foot model introduced this year by Tim Hortons, a smaller store format with 24 seats inside and a drive-thru that’s one-third smaller than the traditional 2,400-square-foot store.

