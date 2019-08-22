NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — It's official: the expansion of the Discover Niagara Shuttle is here.

The trolley ride is now becoming a permanent fixture along the 14-mile journey between Niagara Falls and Old Fort Niagara.

After a two-year pilot, leaders announced that tourists will be able to enjoy the ride during the busy tourism season.

Assemblyman Mike Norris says the shuttle will allow visitors to discover the other cities in Niagara County.

"Because we have millions of people who come here to Niagara Falls, and now they will spend an extra night and travel to Lockport to partake in our restaurants, the Lockport locks, our cruises, the caves," he said.

The shuttle will operate seven days a week through October 14.

