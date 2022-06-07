Allentown restaurant Bidwell readies for summer with no alcohol

Bidwell restaurant announced last week on social media it had hit a “roadblock” with its liquor license, meaning no alcohol served beginning July 7.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An Allentown restaurant is preparing for a summer without alcohol. Bidwell is a non traditional restaurant that seats 12 per night, three days a week, and serves a full nine-course meal for $90 each.

According to reporting by Buffalo Business First's Tracey Drury, Bidwell has seen success with this process and sold out each time the reservations are released.

This summer, the business announced on social media that beginning July 7 they would not be serving alcohol after hitting a snag with their liquor license, and would instead have creative non-alcoholic options.