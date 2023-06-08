Cannabis e-commerce platform will launch Monday in WNY

Canterra will allow Western New Yorkers to order cannabis products online to be delivered to their homes.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — For Western New Yorkers on Monday, ordering cannabis will be as easy as ordering a pizza for delivery.

Canterra, an e-commerce cannabis platform and delivery service, is set to launch overnight, offering Western New Yorkers the ability to order cannabis for delivery with ease from their fingertips.

Matt Krupp is the co-founder of Canterra. He says the platform runs similarly to Amazon offering customers the ability to shop online and filter options with preferences, but also comes with an AI tool to still provide customers with tailored recommendations that they would get face-to-face in a store.

The new cannabis platform also provides an UberEats-like, same-day delivery experience taking orders from your fingertips to your door in just four hours.

“We're going to pack it up, and we're going to drive it to you, and when he gets there, then you have a face-to-face,” he said.

Krupp says the goal is to educate and serve all nine Western New York counties, from Buffalo to Rochester.

“All we really want to do is let them connect with their communities, with their tribe, with their cheerleaders and the people that love them the most,” he said of cultivators around the region.

Two years ago Tom Szulist was one of the first cultivators to jump into Western New York’s budding cannabis industry, but due to licensing rollout delays, he has been left unable to move the majority of his two acres of product.

“We were limited 15 distribution centers to distribute to throughout the whole state,” Szulist said. “It’s just too few for the U.S. cultivators to even get a relationship going.”

He says this emerging e-commerce platform provides him and other cultivators with another distributor to start rolling out their product.

“It's happening,” he said. “It's been a lot longer road, which is usually what happens, and now it's finally coming to fruition.”