New software development center to bring 150 jobs to Buffalo

Jobs at Rural Sourcing, Inc., a leader in onshore digital engineering, will pay $80,000 on average.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Nearly 200 high paying jobs are heading to Buffalo with the announcement that Rural Sourcing, Inc. has chosen the Queen City for a new software development center.

The company, a leader in onshore digital engineering, will set up a temporary shop in the "HANSA" workspace on Ellicott Street downtown with plans to search for a permanent space.

Empire State Development (ESD) will provide RSI up to $3.4 million in tax credits in exchange for creating 150 jobs that pay an average of $80,000 a year.

"Buffalo is a great city with a rich history," said Monty Hamilton, CEO of Rural Sourcing. "It is important for us to locate areas with a high quality of life where we can recruit top talent in the region. The focus and investment in STEM education at the middle and high school levels, as well as the state's overall investment in software development talent, make it a great location for us. The demand for our 'Scrum-as-a-Service' delivery model continues to grow among our Fortune 500 clients as well as for fast moving digital platform companies. Our plans are to create and fill 150 software engineering jobs in Buffalo to help meet this strong market need."

Rural Sourcing is pleased to announce our expansion into Baton Rouge, LA and Buffalo, NY – bringing our total number of centers to 10! Each new center will create 150 software development jobs. @LEDLouisiana @EmpireStateDev https://t.co/LCphrMcTfY pic.twitter.com/S6lirWYhPd — Rural Sourcing (@RuralSourcing) November 10, 2021

RSI, founded 13 years ago, currently operates eight sites throughout the U.S. and chose Buffalo as an additional market to fill current business obligations and capture additional growth opportunities.

"In today's digital economy, Rural Outsourcing is a leader looking to further scale its national footprint and digital service offerings," said Empire State Development Chief Operating Officer and Executive Deputy Commissioner Kevin Younis. "We're proud that Rural Outsourcing chose Buffalo, with its diverse and talented workforce, as its newest tech hub."

Added Rural Sourcing President Ingrid Curtis: "Our mission impact and our focus is in creating jobs where they may not have otherwise existed before. Identifying places like Buffalo where there is a high quality of life, a low cost of living and being able to bring those jobs there. We were very impressed by the Buffalo Niagara region and are excited to be there."

The company says all of the jobs will be filled by local applicants, with a recruitment effort targeting Buffalo's refugee community.

There are currently more than 100 jobs posted with an average salary of $80,000.