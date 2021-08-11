Gov. Hochul invests $450 million in New York's tourism industry

During a visit to NYC, Governor Kathy Hochul announced a $450 million investment into tourism workers and the tourism industry.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It is no surprise that New York’s tourism industry has been hit hard by the pandemic.

During a visit to the Museum of Natural History in NYC, Governor Kathy Hochul announced a $450 million investment into tourism workers and the tourism industry.

"We bring back tourism, we bring back jobs - and that's why today I'm very proud to announce a $450 million investment in our tourism workers and our businesses,” said Hochul. “First in the nation - we're doing it right here in the State of New York, first in the nation to make that level of investment in our people and in our industries."

Hochul said hotel room occupancy in the hotel industry is down 20% statewide, she also said NYS Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli has estimated the state’s tourism industry took a $60 billion hit during the pandemic.

Start spreading the news — it's time to come visit New York again!



Today I was proud to announce a $450 million investment in our tourism workers and our businesses — a first-in-the-nation investment in our people and in our industries. pic.twitter.com/vKCypISAZ2 — Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) November 8, 2021

The $450 million investment will support tourism workers who've not been able to come back to work, incentives for employers to re-hire laid-off staff, grants for convention and event centers, and funds to support a global marketing campaign.

$100 million in one-time payments to support hardest-hit tourism workers

$100 million in grants to encourage tourism employers to rehire staff

$25 million to attract convention center and hotel events; additional $25 Million for global and domestic marketing efforts

Commitment to advance legislation expanding successful small business recovery program for businesses started just prior to or during the pandemic with a $200 million relief program.

During her remarks, Hochul mentioned the City of Niagara Falls. "Niagara Falls never turned off I just want you to know that I went and saw Niagara Falls many times during the pandemic,” Hochul continued.

RELATED STORY:

City of Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino applauded the initiative.

“It's exciting news that the state is going to focus its attention on trying to get us back on track,” said Mayor Restaino.

"This is where you come, plan your vacation, plan your convention, plan the first in-person meeting that you may not have had for 20 months,” said Hochul. “The smartest people are going to take their friends, their allies, their business workers, coworkers, industry partners and they will want to bring them to the safest place they can. People are smart here in New York. We've worked awfully hard to drive down those numbers and we will be among the first in the nation to declare the end of this pandemic."

In response, Governor Hochul announced $450 million dollars will go to support the tourism industry.@WGRZ — Leanne Stuck (@LeanneStuck) November 9, 2021