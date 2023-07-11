Craft brewery under development in Tonawanda

The 4,200-square-foot space was previously used for mask manufacturing during the pandemic and already has a bathroom and kitchenette.

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Another brewery is in the works for the region, with Beer Kind Brewing planning an opening this fall in Tonawanda.

Alex and Jen Buckley have leased space at 2765 Kenmore Ave. from TM Montante Development, where plans call for a “family-friendly” environment with a self-pour tap wall offering craft beer, seltzers, wine, liquor and cider, as well as nonalcoholic beverages and a light snack menu.

“The building was the perfect size for us starting up with a five-barrel system,” she said.