Attorneys set to fight COVID restrictions on personal grooming businesses

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Attorneys representing barbers, hair salons, and other personal grooming businesses will be in state court next week as they try to get more information from the state on COVID restrictions and testing requirements for such businesses.

Those types of businesses were allowed to reopen after being closed for a while by the state.

But attorney Corey Hogan says they are still trying to get more clarification on the weekly testing requirements tied to COVID concerns. Hogan says state assumptions that such tests are inexpensive and easy to get are not correct.

He also says such businesses are hurting because some potential customers are still staying away with the safety stigma.