Hamburg residents share concerns over AL Asphalt plant

It's been a long 4-year battle over AL Asphalt plant coming to Hamburg. Residents on Wednesday night were able to express their concerns.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — During Wednesday night's town meeting, Hamburg residents stepped up to the mic expressing their disapproval of AL Asphalt looking to come to Hamburg. The company is the only woman-run asphalt company in New York State.

"I'm here to request any legal effort to block this asphalt, be supported and taken by our entire community," one resident says.

It's been a long four-year battle. AL Asphalt first proposed the plant in 2019 and was quickly hit with stiff opposition from residents. Then the company proposed it in Niagara County, facing the same reaction. And on Wednesday night, they're back in Hamburg. Town Supervisor Randy Hoak was there.

"We've looked at that as potential mix use. Perhaps, some retail and residential; the town square model," Hoak says.

Residents worry the air pollution the plant may give off could impact students at Hamburg Middle and High Schools. The plant will sit at 5690 Camp Road. Residents say it's less than 1,500 feet from it. But Roseanna Dipizio, who owns AL Asphalt, says The Draft Environmental Impact Statement lists the plant being 2,600 feet from nearby schools.

"We're going to have to go door to door with signs. Do more advocacy on how we don't want this to happen. Certainly making some voting decisions," says one resident.

"It's not worth it, and they should tell this lady to kick rocks because she doesn't belong here," resident Howard Braymiller said.