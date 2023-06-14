Asphalt plant back up for discussion again in Hamburg

Hamburg residents were invited to weigh in on the project once again focusing on environmental concerns like air quality, noise pollution, and traffic.

Example video title will go here for this video

HAMBURG, N.Y. — It's been almost four years since an asphalt plant was first proposed to Hamburg residents.

But Wednesday night, that same proposal is back up for discussion.

AL Asphalt Corporation is still looking to take over a vacant space on Camp Road.

This was first proposed back in 2019 but then the project looked to build in the Town of Niagara which was met with strong opposition.

Now Hamburg residents were invited to weigh in on the project once again focusing on environmental concerns like air quality, noise pollution, and traffic.

"It's the wrong aesthetics, it's the wrong area, I think the residents are too close to this area but of course, there are zoning laws, and there's variances, there's coding things that involve this. but there are schools real close where the air quality would I believe affect the school children," said Town of Hamburg resident, Bob Mahoney.

"I thought we had made this decision, I thought it was over and done with. I thought she made the decision to move to Niagara but deja vu, here we go again," said Villiage of Hamburg resident, Maria Felski.

The planning board is still reviewing the project application. It will then go before the town board for their input.