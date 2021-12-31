2 WNY restaurants temporarily closed because of COVID-related staffing issues

Rick's on Main in East Aurora and The Place have both announce temporary closures.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As COVID cases continue to surge its impacting several industries across Western New York including the restaurant industry. A few businesses say they are closing their doors temporarily because of staffing issues.

Rick's on Main in East Aurora say they are have some staffing issues due to COVID-19 and will be closed temporarily until they can ensure a safe working environment.

Any reservations for New Year's and beyond will have to be rescheduled.

The Place, known for their Tom and Jerry's at this time of year, is also closed for the next few days because of staffing issues from COVID.

They shared a post online saying they will be back open and taking reservations on January 4.