COVID-19 boosters required for students at SUNY, CUNY schools

According to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, all faculty at SUNY and CUNY schools will be required to be vaccinated for COVID-19.

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York State issued new guidance Friday for students at SUNY and CUNY schools.

In a COVID-19 update Friday morning, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that COVID-19 vaccine boosters will be required for eligible students starting January 15. For students who recently received their COVID-19 vaccine, they will not be required to get their booster until six months after their second dose. Or two months after they receive their one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

"No one can return to a campus until they have been boosted," Hochul said.

In addition, all faculty at SUNY and CUNY schools will be required to be vaccinated for COVID-19 as well. Hochul says by implementing these new policies, it will ensure that college campuses stay open.

In order to keep students on campus, New York State will be requiring masks in all indoor public spaces. If anyone on campus does test positive for COVID-19 they will be required to follow quarantine and isolation policies from New York State and the CDC.

When returning to campus, students will be required to provide a negative COVID-19 test. According to Hochul, some college campuses will be able to provide this service.

Hochul added that throughout the year colleges will continue random sampling.

"We have to focus on this population, because when it spreads, it spreads quickly throughout college campuses," Hochul said. "And we want to keep them safe as well as the people who work on the college campuses including the faculty and everyone else."