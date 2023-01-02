At 97 years old, woman receives honorary high school diploma

Norma Brascoupe dropped out during World War II to take care of her nephew, after her sister took a job to help with the war effort and her brother-in-law enlisted.

SANBORN, N.Y. — Now 97 years old, Norma Brascoupe can officially say that she is a graduate of Niagara Wheatfield High School.

Norma had to drop out of high school during World War II to take care of her nephew, after her sister took a job to help with the war effort and her brother-in-law enlisted in the U.S. Army.

On Wednesday night, she was surprised with her honorary diploma at the district's school board meeting.

"I never thought I'd get it," she said.