At 97 years old, woman receives honorary high school diploma

SANBORN, N.Y. — Now 97 years old, Norma Brascoupe can officially say that she is a graduate of Niagara Wheatfield High School.
Norma had to drop out of high school during World War II to take care of her nephew, after her sister took a job to help with the war effort and her brother-in-law enlisted in the U.S. Army.
On Wednesday night, she was surprised with her honorary diploma at the district's school board meeting.
"I never thought I'd get it," she said.
Now that she has her diploma, Norma says she has finally made it and is grateful to everyone who made Wednesday's event possible.