VA urges veterans to sign up for toxic exposure screening

The program attempts to make sure military veterans have access to medical screenings and treatment for any toxic exposure they may have suffered while serving.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo VA Benefits Office and Health Care system has been running ads over the last few weeks trying to reach veterans across Western New York about new medical benefits that are now available.

It all has to do with the PACT Act that was signed into law last August. It stands for Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics.

2 On Your Side looked at that local push to make sure military veterans have access to medical screenings and treatment for any toxic exposure they may have suffered while serving our country.

From Vietnam's jungles to Afghanistan's deserts, and with conflicts and military engagements in between, more veterans are now eligible for the one of the largest ever expansions of their benefits. It was approved last summer by President Biden who lost his own son, Beau, to a military service-related illness tied to toxic burn pits used at bases in Iraq and Afghanistan.

So Wednesday's VA information session at the George Lamm American Legion Post in Amherst carried this message from Buffalo VA benefits office director Donna Mallia.

"People are questioning, 'Well, I don't know if this applies to me,' or, 'Well, I don't know that this will result in any decision that's beneficial to me.' Don't question. Apply. The VA is here because you served," Mallia said.

Now PACT Act screenings and follow-up treatment are available for veterans for potential disease or disabilities linked to exposure to Agent Orange defoliation in Vietnam, Gulf War toxins, radiation, and again those burn pits.

There are now 20 new presumed medical conditions and related funding according to Mallia, who says: "It helps the VA improve research, staff education, and treatment related to toxic exposure."

You can contact the Buffalo VA Medical Center at 716-862-8829.

Some vets who are now now fortunately being treated were reservists called to active duty and possible exposure. That includes Ed Harlukiewicz, who told us about his experiences in theater and at the VA Medical Center.

"Breathing in and working in an environment (overseas war zone) you're not normally doing. I was a financial services insurance guy, and I got activated again, so I think there's a lot of service men that came back in a reserve status that may not be paying attention to what benefits the VA has," Harlukiewicz said.

"I went to the VA, and I was told to go. I go there, and I see in the lobby people in wheelchairs, older with oxygen tanks. And I was feeling pretty good. So what did I do? I looked around and thought there's more important people here that need help than me."

We also noticed a local Vietnam Vet named Jim Diavo and his wife, Margery, who attended the VA meeting. He said this session was important "to make you aware of what's out there. You need to get out and you know listen to this stuff."

The expanded benefits for spouses of military veterans also include burial rights at a VA National Cemetery. We asked, "Did you fully realize what you were entitled to being his spouse?