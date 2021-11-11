Celebrating WNY veterans at City of Tonawanda museum, memorial

Daybreak's Kevin O'Neill showcases a local veterans museum in the City of Tonawanda and tells us about a way Western New Yorkers can give back to local veterans.

CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Thursday is Veterans Day and throughout the country many places will have memorials set up to thank those who served our nation.

On this Veterans Day, Daybreak's Kevin O'Neill is highlighting important storefronts you may not have noticed while driving through the City of Tonawanda.

Located at 47 Main Street in the City of Tonawanda is the headquarters for the Vietnam Veterans Association (VVA) Chapter 77. The building is not only a meeting place, but also a museum.

"Every Wednesday and Saturday we're having coffee and doughnuts, and you know there's no war stories going on or anything like that, it's just guys coming in and relaxing and having a good time and talking to each other," said Paul Pietrowski, Vietnam veteran and treasurer for Chapter 77.

Even more delightful than seeing the familiar faces is seeing the unfamiliar faces walk in.

"We get a lot of people that come in off the street," Pietrowski said. "We get a lot of kids come in and a lot of questions. We let them try on a flak jacket here or a helmet."

If you stop by to visit the VVA, don't forget to bring non-perishable food for next door. Located next to the VVA is a food pantry the chapter opened to support local veterans. Dozens of veterans who have trouble making ends meet are aided by generous donors.

For more information about the museum and/or the food pantry, click here.