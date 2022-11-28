Meet the Mafia: Ketchup & Mustard Ceremony: Part 2

Kevin O'Neill Participates in Messy Tailgating Ritual

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The ketchup and mustard ceremony is one of those tailgating rituals which has "gone viral". Bills fans gather in Hammer's Lot pre-game to witness the dousing of a grown man in condiments.

It started innocently enough when "Pinto Ron", a Bills fan, asked his brother for ketchup on a burger, and the brother shot ketchup onto the burger from a foot away. It was all downhill from there.