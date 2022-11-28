Meet the Mafia: Ketchup & Mustard Ceremony: Part 2

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The ketchup and mustard ceremony is one of those tailgating rituals which has "gone viral". Bills fans gather in Hammer's Lot pre-game to witness the dousing of a grown man in condiments.
It started innocently enough when "Pinto Ron", a Bills fan, asked his brother for ketchup on a burger, and the brother shot ketchup onto the burger from a foot away. It was all downhill from there.
After being led to the ceremony by a two men dressed as ketchup and mustard, the sacred ritual begins. Check out the video, which includes "behind-the-scenes" video of the cleaning techniques which have also evolved over the years.