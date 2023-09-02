Bills Mafia boat parade fuels enthusiasm as new season approaches

The parade will run from noon to 7 p.m. Sunday. It serves as a fundraiser for Oishei Children's Hospital.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Bills Mafia boat parade is back, just a little more than a week before Buffalo opens a new season.

The event will be held Sunday afternoon at Canalside. Water Buffalo Club 716 will be taking over a 35-foot boat named Hot Boat, which will dressed in Bills gear, of course.

The parade will run from noon to 7 p.m. Sunday. It serves as a fundraiser for Oishei Children's Hospital, and it includes food trucks, a DJ, a beer tent, and shopping.

According to event sponsors, Buffalo Cycle Boats will lead the parade south, down the Buffalo River, starting at Canalside. The meet-up time is 1 p.m.