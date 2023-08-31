Bills name captains for the 2023-24 season

The Buffalo Bills have named eight captains for the 2023-24 season and the only new addition to the group is receiver Gabe Davis.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills have named eight captains for the 2023-24 season and the only new addition to the group is receiver Gabe Davis.

The full list includes quarterback Josh Allen, receivers Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis, center Mitch Morse, safeties Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde, and linebackers Von Miller and Tyler Matakevich.

This year marks Josh Allen's fifth; Poyer's fourth; Diggs, Hyde, and Matakevich's third; and Morse and Miller's second consecutive season as a captain of the Bills.

Therefore, the only new member is Gabe Davis as he is heading into his fourth season with the Bills.

Bills general manager Brandon Beane said in a press conference on Wednesday that he is not at all surprised that his teammates voted Davis into the group.

"Gabe is very valuable to our team," Beane said. "You want to talk about a pro from day one when he got here. Gabe is mature beyond his years and you see that in his work ethic, I've talked about his work habits. If anything, you have to tell Gabe to unplug and take a break."

"That's cool that his teammates see him in that light," Beane said.