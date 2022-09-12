Annual Tree of Hope lighting ceremony held at Roswell Park

Channel 2 was at Roswell Park on Friday, talking with the organizers who helped put on the event and with the people who benefitted from it.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Channel 2 partnered with the Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center to light the Tree of Hope on Friday evening.

The tree honors those who have been impacted by cancer.

The tree lighting was held in Roswell Park's Kaminski Park & Gardens, where peopled gathered and gazed at the the illuminated winter scene.

The Tree of Hope was lit Friday evening by a little girl named Mya Culley. She was diagnosed with cancer in the summer of 2021 and is now in the maintenance phase of her treatment. 2 On Your Side's Kelly Dudzik sat down with Mya and her family.

The Rev. Dr. Melody Rutherford, director of spiritual care at Roswell Park, led a candle-lighting ceremony paying tribute to everyone who has been touched by cancer before the tree was lit.

Hope comes in the form of new and very successful treatments happening right now, and that leads to partial and even full remission for some patients, including a young man from Buffalo. Jordan Parker had good reason to worry. He was diagnosed with an advanced stage of Hodgkin's lymphoma at the age of 13.

More than three decades ago, Rick Aronberg came so close to representing the United States at the Olympic Games. Little did he know at the time that there were far greater challenges and victories ahead in the fight against cancer. Sports director Adam Benigni shared his story.

The entire event wouldn't be possible without the generosity of the person who donates the celebration's centerpiece. This year, that person is William Glendinning. He answered the call, after 2 On your Side reported that Roswell Park was in need of a tree. He planted the blue spruce during the summer of 1990, and more than 30 years later, he never imagined it would have grown so big and could make such a difference.

Michael Wooten talked with Dr. Renier Brentjens of Roswell Park about clinical trials and different therapies available to patients.

One of the best parts about Roswell Park's Tree of Hope event is seeing all the gingerbread houses. Employees have been taking part in some friendly competition to help spread a little extra joy for patients, many of whom are going through a difficult time with cancer diagnoses.

Gingerbread houses aren't the only exciting thing to check out at Roswell Park. Channel 2's Michael Wooten caught up with a carriage ride rolling around Roswell Park, ahead of the Tree of Hope lighting ceremony.