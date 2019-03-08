NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — On what would otherwise be a clam, quiet day on the shore at Gratwick Park in North Tonawanda, the air was filled with the noise of roaring motors slicing through the Niagara River.

This weekend is Thunder on the Niagara.

“Thunder on the Niagara is one of nine different races in a circuit between Canada and the United States," said Gary Roesch, co-chairman of the race, "and we actually work with the Hydroplane Racing League which is out of Quebec, Canada, and they come down … they have five different hydroplane classes, and we contract with them to come down and put the show on basically. They go from the 2,500 CC class up to the Grand Prix, which are around five-hundred cubic inch. Down here right now, we have over 60 racing teams.”

Teams which are now a part of the long-standing tradition. This is the 80th edition of the aquatic competition.

“This is actually the fourteenth year that we’ve raced at Gratwick Park," Roesch adds. "In years previous, we used to race at the Isle View at Niawanda Park in the City of Tonawanda, and with the speeds that these boats are going, and the amount of boats in a class, that area of the river is just too small. This area, along with the park, the amenity is so great. We can still allow recreational boat traffic to go back and forth on the Grand Island side at a slow speed.”

What isn’t moving at a slow speed is the enthusiasm and foot traffic. In a city with a population of just over 30,000, the event expects to see 20,000 people visit the park to watch the races.

“North Tonawanda is so receptive to this event," gushes Roesch. "In reference to the mayor, Mayor (Arthur) Pappas, he said this is the biggest event in North Tonawanda.”