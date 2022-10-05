Swiss-German restaurant back reopens in East Amherst

Schnitzel & Co., which is located at 9210 Transit Road, will have Swiss-German-inspired foods, and a variety of beers on tap, including some German beers.

AMHERST, N.Y. — A new Swiss-German restaurant is now back open in East Amherst, just in time for Oktoberfest.

Schnitzel & Co., which is located at 9210 Transit Road, will have Swiss-German-inspired foods, and a variety of beers on tap, including some German beers.

Schnitzel & Co. had temporarily shut down during COVID. They reopen with special events planned for the entire month including Brew Crew with Tim Herzog of Flying Bison, Family Day with Glenn Colton, a Drive Thru BBQ, and the Annual Oktoberfest Tent and Party with The Frankfurters.

“This has been a long time coming, I’m very eager to have Schnitzel back up and running.” said owner, Michael P. Rizzo in a release.

Rizzo, who has multiple restaurants has been reopening his restaurants as they begin bringing staff back that they lost during the pandemic.

“It has been a long couple of years for the restaurant industry,” said Rizzo.“It finally feels like we are out of the woods and ready to get back to normal."

Schnitzel will be open for dinner Wednesdays and Thursdays from 4 p.m.-9 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 4 p.m.-10 p.m. with live music every Friday.