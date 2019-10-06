BUFFALO, N.Y. — People waiting in line to place an order at their favorite food trucks at Larkin Square or Niagara Square isn't new.
But the stakes will go up with the Taste New York Food Truck Competition, which will take place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. September 1 and 2 at the Great New York State Fair in Syracuse.
There will be 43 trucks in the event, which will have 20 trucks compete on Sunday. The other 23 will compete on Labor Day.
Three past champions are in the field: The Meatball Truck (Rochester), Smokin Pete’s BBQ (Dresden) and Silo Food Truck (Ithaca). The trucks must use food products grown or made in New York for the event.
“The competition is one of the most fun events of the Fair," Fair Director Troy Waffner said in a statement. "People get to sample all kinds of food they might never have tried otherwise. It showcases the creativity and quality of street food, nearly all of which is made from great New York State agricultural products."
Customers at the fair will buy $3 samples, then vote for their favorites using text messages.
The top three vote-getters will receive gift cards of $1,000, $500 or $250 from Aldi, which is sponsoring the event.
Competitors on day one and their entrees include:
- Skippy's Ice Cream of Liverpool: Trash Can Sundae
- Nancy's of Woodstock Artisanal Creamery of Woodstock: Baked Alaska
- Glazed and Confused of Syracuse: Dizzy Pig
- Smoothies Plus of Rochester: Mango Pineapple Smoothie
- Rapidz Restaurant of Massena: Slider
- Come Fry With Me of Rome: Classic Poutine
- The Chef & the Truck (Chef 4 Rent) of Baldwinsville: Pulled Pork Chili Waffle Cone
- WingNutz (Roc City Sammich) of Rochester: Cheesy-Bacon Chicken Bowl
- GV Street Food of Belfast: Fried Spicy Buttermilk Chicken Sandwich
- Over the Moon Grilled Cheese of Alpine: This Little Piggy
- Potato Skin Express of East Syracuse: Thai Sesame Crunch
- Bob Barkers of Cicero: Bacon Cheddar Dog
- Tonzi's Catering Company of Auburn: Deep Fried Chicken Riggies
- Pinkies Barbeque and Catering LLC of Binghamton: BBQ Chicken w/ Strawberry Spinach Salad
- Via Napoli Express of Liverpool: TBD
- Roll'n Deep of Rochester: Garbage Roll
- Abbott's Frozen Custard of Rochester: Chocolate Almond Custard
- Papa Gallo Taco Truck of Fayetteville: Al Pastor Taco
- The Baked Potato Express of Liverpool: Mac and Cheese Baked Potato
- Chef's Catering of Rochester: TBD
Day two competitors and their entrees include:
- Smokey Legend BBQ of Glen Aubrey: Beef Brisket
- Byblos Street Grill of Syracuse: TBD
- Smokin Pete's BBQ of Penn Yan: Loaded Pulled Pork Tator Tots
- Sarita's of Rome: Savory Beef Empanada
- Cue-Dogs of Cicero: Cheese Dog
- The Meatball Truck of Rochester: Meatballs
- Pascarella's Catering of Liverpool: Bacon Cheeseburger Eggroll
- Limp Lizard of Syracuse: Smoked Turkey Slider
- Wolf's Patio Pizza of Liverpool: Pepperoni Pizza
- PB & J's Streetside Café of Syracuse: Philly Cheesesteak Sliders
- Glen Edith Coffee of Rochester: Nitro Cold Brew Coffee
- Silo Food Truck of Ovid: TBD
- Pig Vycious BBQ of Binghamton: The Suben - Beef Brisket Sandwich
- 3.21 Salads of Oswego: Taco Salad
- That's What's Up of Liverpool: TBD
- Macarollin of Rochester: Maryland Crab Mac
- Stockyard BBQ of Morrisville: Pulled Pork Slider
- LadyBug Lunchbox of Syracuse: Cajun Chicken Sandwich
- Blueberries and Lace Dessert Truck of Central Square: Brownie
