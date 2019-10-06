BUFFALO, N.Y. — People waiting in line to place an order at their favorite food trucks at Larkin Square or Niagara Square isn't new.

But the stakes will go up with the Taste New York Food Truck Competition, which will take place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. September 1 and 2 at the Great New York State Fair in Syracuse.

There will be 43 trucks in the event, which will have 20 trucks compete on Sunday. The other 23 will compete on Labor Day.

Three past champions are in the field: The Meatball Truck (Rochester), Smokin Pete’s BBQ (Dresden) and Silo Food Truck (Ithaca). The trucks must use food products grown or made in New York for the event.

“The competition is one of the most fun events of the Fair," Fair Director Troy Waffner said in a statement. "People get to sample all kinds of food they might never have tried otherwise. It showcases the creativity and quality of street food, nearly all of which is made from great New York State agricultural products."

Customers at the fair will buy $3 samples, then vote for their favorites using text messages.

The top three vote-getters will receive gift cards of $1,000, $500 or $250 from Aldi, which is sponsoring the event.

Competitors on day one and their entrees include:

Skippy's Ice Cream of Liverpool: Trash Can Sundae

Nancy's of Woodstock Artisanal Creamery of Woodstock: Baked Alaska

Glazed and Confused of Syracuse: Dizzy Pig

Smoothies Plus of Rochester: Mango Pineapple Smoothie

Rapidz Restaurant of Massena: Slider

Come Fry With Me of Rome: Classic Poutine

The Chef & the Truck (Chef 4 Rent) of Baldwinsville: Pulled Pork Chili Waffle Cone

WingNutz (Roc City Sammich) of Rochester: Cheesy-Bacon Chicken Bowl

GV Street Food of Belfast: Fried Spicy Buttermilk Chicken Sandwich

Over the Moon Grilled Cheese of Alpine: This Little Piggy

Potato Skin Express of East Syracuse: Thai Sesame Crunch

Bob Barkers of Cicero: Bacon Cheddar Dog

Tonzi's Catering Company of Auburn: Deep Fried Chicken Riggies

Pinkies Barbeque and Catering LLC of Binghamton: BBQ Chicken w/ Strawberry Spinach Salad

Via Napoli Express of Liverpool: TBD

Roll'n Deep of Rochester: Garbage Roll

Abbott's Frozen Custard of Rochester: Chocolate Almond Custard

Papa Gallo Taco Truck of Fayetteville: Al Pastor Taco

The Baked Potato Express of Liverpool: Mac and Cheese Baked Potato

Chef's Catering of Rochester: TBD

Day two competitors and their entrees include:

Smokey Legend BBQ of Glen Aubrey: Beef Brisket

Byblos Street Grill of Syracuse: TBD

Smokin Pete's BBQ of Penn Yan: Loaded Pulled Pork Tator Tots

Sarita's of Rome: Savory Beef Empanada

Cue-Dogs of Cicero: Cheese Dog

The Meatball Truck of Rochester: Meatballs

Pascarella's Catering of Liverpool: Bacon Cheeseburger Eggroll

Limp Lizard of Syracuse: Smoked Turkey Slider

Wolf's Patio Pizza of Liverpool: Pepperoni Pizza

PB & J's Streetside Café of Syracuse: Philly Cheesesteak Sliders

Glen Edith Coffee of Rochester: Nitro Cold Brew Coffee

Silo Food Truck of Ovid: TBD

Pig Vycious BBQ of Binghamton: The Suben - Beef Brisket Sandwich

3.21 Salads of Oswego: Taco Salad

That's What's Up of Liverpool: TBD

Macarollin of Rochester: Maryland Crab Mac

Stockyard BBQ of Morrisville: Pulled Pork Slider

LadyBug Lunchbox of Syracuse: Cajun Chicken Sandwich

Blueberries and Lace Dessert Truck of Central Square: Brownie

