Fatal Niagara Square crash leaves woman's friends in disbelief

Angel Marie Cobb was on the fast track as a hair and makeup artist on major film production sets before she died Thanksgiving morning.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A deadly crash in front of Buffalo City Hall still has people who knew the victim, Angel Marie Cobb, in disbelief.

Cobb was on the fast track as a hair and makeup artist on major film production sets. The 34-year old mom was killed when a minivan she was riding in crashed into the McKinley Monument in Niagara Square.

A fellow hair stylist who worked with her on "Marshall," "Nightmare Alley" and "The Purge" movie sets described Angel Cobb as very creative.

"Sometimes we have to be there at four or five in the morning, and she showed up with the same big old smile, and work her way around the room, and cheer everybody up," hair stylist Hersha McKinney said. "She talked about her son everyday.

"She was a beautiful, sweet person. It couldn't be a more fitting name than Angel for her. I'm devastated with everything that happened."