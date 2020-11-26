Car crashes into Niagara Square monument

Two people inside the vehicle were taken to the hospital with what are being called serious injuries.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two people are injured after a vehicle crashed into the monument in the middle of Niagara Square Thursday morning.

Early Thursday morning a car crashed into the McKinley Monument, in the middle of Niagara Square near City Hall. The Police Department said the car was traveling at a high speed on Delaware Avenue before hitting the monument.

Buffalo Police Captain Jeff Rinaldo tells 2 On Your Side that both the male driver and female passenger of the vehicle suffered serious injuries.

No roads have been closed because of the incident.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update it as we learn more information.