City of Buffalo Animal Shelter celebrates dogs who reach 100 days in the shelter

Melody is a sweet rescue dog who has spent 100 days in the shleter

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Looking for a new furry friend?

The Buffalo Animal Shelter shared in a post on Thursday one of their newest members of their #100dayclub. The #100dayclub is a hashtag the shelter has created to showcase dogs who have been in the shelter for 100 days and are awaiting their forever home.

Melody, who has spent 113 days at the City of Buffalo Animal Shelter, is the newest member of the club and is a sweet girl looking for a new home to call her own.

In the post, they write that she is great with kids, loves car rides, and more.

