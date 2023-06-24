Bear spotted in Lancaster

Lancaster Police have been posted updates on Facebook about the animals location.

LANCASTER, N.Y. — The Lancaster Police Department has been updating the public on a bear that was spotted in the area on Saturday.

A black bear was first spotted on the flats on Madison Street and Cayuga Creek in the area of Como Lake Park near the lighthouse.

The bear was last seen by officers entering a wooded area near the Madison Street flats. Along its way there, many residents reported seeing it in their yards.

The police ask that the public not approach the bear if they see it. If it is not an emergency they can call 716-683-2800 to report the sighting.

The police department also shared out a link directing people to advice on what to do if they encounter a bear.

