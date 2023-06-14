Rabid fox discovered in Chautauqua County

Health officials say multiple people were bitten by a gray fox on June 9 in Bemus Point near Route 430.

MAYVILLE, N.Y. — The Chautauqua County Health Department says they have confirmation of a rabid fox in the county that had bitten several people.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation dispatched an officer to the area, and the officer killed the fox that day. The fox was sent for testing and it was found to be positive for rabies.

Rabies is a fatal disease if left untreated.

“This incident should serve as a reminder to residents that animal rabies is a serious public health concern and continues to be present in Chautauqua County,” said Jessica Wuerstle, Chautauqua County Director of Environmental Health in a release. “According to the Centers for Disease Control, more than 90% of rabies cases occur in wildlife. Pets and livestock can be protected from rabies by keeping rabies vaccines up-to-date.”

The health department is following up with those that were bitten to ensure they receive proper medical care. If you believe you may have come in contact with the gray fox in the Bemus Point area, and have not sought medical attention, you should call the Chautauqua County Health Department at 716-753-4783.

Officials remind residents to not come in contact with wild or feral animals, as they could become aggressive and attack if they have rabies. They also remind pet owners to be sure any cats, dogs, or ferrets are vaccinated against rabies.