The Ultimate Hunt: Utah woman using Buffalonians' help to search for mother's wedding dress

Kelly Fisher sold her wedding dress to a consignment store in East Aurora in the early 2000s. Her daughter is now on a mission to track it down.

EAST AURORA, N.Y. — A few years ago, Jaycee Miller of Salt Lake City planted a seed.

"She said, 'You know that dress you wore in your wedding, you, my dad in Vegas? She said, 'What ever happened to that?' " said Miller's mother, Kelly Fisher of Las Vegas.

Miller's mom, Kelly Fisher, bought this wedding dress at an East Aurora store in 1997. By 2004 she remarried, no longer having an attachment to her old dress.

So she sold it to the Downtown Clothing Exchange consignment store in East Aurora. It's not what Miller wanted to hear.

"When I was living in Buffalo, I would keep an eye out for it, if I was vintage shopping or if I was at a thrift store. Just wishful thinking, I might run into it. It's the fact it's missing that I'm frustrated. It feels kind of like a hole in the picture," Miller said.

Two weeks ago, she decided to start searching for that missing piece. However, the Downtown Clothing Exchange no longer exists.

The store owner sold her business in 2012, and the building is now home to the East Aurora Village Café.

Miller knows it's no simple task to find the dress, which looks like her mom came straight out of "Clueless."

"It's like a needle in a haystack," Miller said.

That's why she's enlisted the help of Buffalonians on Twitter, Reddit, and even TikTok to help her find it.

"There's hundreds of comments from people in the Buffalo area saying, 'I shop vintage a lot. I'll keep my eye out,' " Miller said.

Some have even gotten her connected to the Downtown Clothing Exchange store owner. That amount of kindness from the City of Good neighbors is blowing her mom away.

"That whole thing shines through in this. It's super heartwarming. I love it," Fisher said.

It's also giving Miller hope she will find it.

"I would be stunned," she said. "Everyone I know has their mom's wedding dress."

"And you'll never sell it again?" 2 On Your Side's Danielle Church asked.

"Never, never," Miller said.