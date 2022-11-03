YMCA Buffalo Niagara holding 'Kids in the Kitchen' event Saturday in partnership with FeedMore WNY

Kids will be able to test their cooking skills at this weekend's "Y on the Fly" event.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Kids will be able to test their cooking skills this weekend at this weekend's "Y on the Fly" event in Buffalo.

YMCA Buffalo Niagara is partnering with FeedMore WNY to host a "Kids in the Kitchen" event to provide hands-on education with children on Saturday.

This weekend's Y on the Fly event takes place at the Resource Council of WNY at 347 East Ferry Street from 10 - 11:30 a.m.

Kids will learn about the food groups and then create a snack. FeedMore will be providing ingredients so kids can recreate the snack at home.

Y on the Fly is a mobile YMCA that goes around to different neighborhoods to provide activities for children of all ages that focuses on educational enrichment, physical activities, games, and more. It will also provide a health meal to children and families.

More information about Y on the Fly can be found on the YMCA Buffalo Niagara website.

The Kids in the Kitchen event will take place at the Recourse Council of WNY until April 2.

The following is the full schedule for the rest of the winter:

STEM Activities with UB Chemistry Club Niagara Falls Public Library, March 19 and April 2 at 1425 Marin Street, Niagara Falls

Resource Council of WNY, April 9 and 23 at 347 East Ferry Street, Buffalo

Niagara Falls Public Library, April 16 and 30 at 1425 Main Street, Niagara Falls