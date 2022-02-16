United Memorial moves ahead with $10 million expansion

The hospital is working with GLOW YMCA to build a $30 million Healthy Living Campus one mile away from the hospital at 209 E. Main St.

BATAVIA, N.Y. — After nearly four years in the works, United Memorial Medical Center has filed plans for a $10 million expansion in Batavia.

The hospital is working with GLOW YMCA to build a $30 million Healthy Living Campus one mile away from the hospital at 209 E. Main St.

The hospital portion would include a 25,000-square-foot facility for primary care, behavioral health and wellness services. The Y is building a 57,500-square-foot facility on the campus to replace its existing branch in the city.