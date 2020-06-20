Weekend kayak, paddle board rentals available at Buffalo RiverWorks

You can now rent kayaks and paddle down the Buffalo River on Saturdays and Sundays.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Another sign of the slow return to normal for summer in Western New York came on Saturday afternoon.

At Buffalo RiverWorks, you can now rent kayaks and paddle down the Buffalo River on Saturdays and Sundays.

For a single kayak, it costs $25 to rent a kayak for one hour, $40 for three hours and $60 for a day on the water.

For a tandem kayak, it costs $30 for one hour, $50 for three hours and $70 for a day on the water.

For paddle boards, it costs $25 for one hour, $40 for three hours and $65 for a day on the water.

There are discounts available for Independent Health card members.