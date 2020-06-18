No definitive plans for 2020 National Buffalo Wing Festival

The organizer of Wing Fest says he's waiting for more guidance from the state before making a final decision about this year's event.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A number of highly anticipated summer events have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some have been adjusted . Others were simply canceled. A few of them are still on the calendar: 2 On Your Side's Karys Belger reached out to the organizer of the National Buffalo Wing Festival.

Drew Cerza explained that Wing Fest was still up in the air. For it's scheduled to take place on September 5 and 6.

He said that even if he reimagined the event, there was still only a slim chance that the event could take place.

"I don’t know how many restaurants would be able to participate," he said. "How many would be able to travel in from out of town? How many attendees would be traveling from out of town? Would they show up? Sponsors. Businesses right now are in a state of flux."

Cerza also told 2 On Your Side that he is possibly thinking of hosting another event if he is forced to cancel the National Buffalo Wing Festival.