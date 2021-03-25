WNY native creates app for custom fit clothing

Here's how it works: you go to the RedThread website, pick a style, answer a few questions about how you want the garment to fit, then head to the checkout.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's a topic a lot of women have a love-hate relationship with: clothes shopping.

A new outfit can make us feel great, but the process of finding it can be filled with frustration.

"And we hear that all the time from women, they're like, well, clothes don't fit me because you know, my waist is like this, or my hips are like this," says Meghan Litchfield, CEO and Founder of RedThread. "So as a brand, you know, we're we're here to meet women where they are. So we make whatever you need to fit you just as you like, We're not here to tell you how you should look or what your shape should be."

And that's the philosophy of RedThread. Litchfield, who is also a Kenmore native, created the app to throw out standard sizing in favor of clothing custom made for each individual customer. Here's how it works: you go to the RedThread website, pick a style, answer a few questions about how you want the garment to fit and then head to checkout.

"After check out, we send you a secure text link, you just click on the link and take two photos," said Litchfield. "From those photos, no one ever sees them, we automatically pull your measurements."

Litchfield says they have a fit analyst who looks at your measures and based on the style and quiz you took, creates the custom design for you. Your piece is made in San Francisco, where the company is based out of, and ships them to your door in just one week.

So here is what you're probably thinking. How much? Meghan says their most popular style is their perfect fitting black pant. A customized pair sells for $128.

"Which is definitely more than an off rack pair of pants, but it's custom made for you," said Litchfield. "It's fast, and it's easy and includes free shipping and returns."

Meghan says RedThread has a lifetime fit guarantee. So if your body changes in any way, the company alters the piece or create a new one. The old item would be donated to a woman at a Dress for Success.

The business is a little over two years old now and is still growing. Launching it wasn't easy, keeping it going through this pandemic with two kids learning at home hasn't stopped her. Meghan says her passion for helping set women up for success coupled with her upbringing in Buffalo have a lot to do with it.

"I just think it's a city full of people with tenacity and grit. And people just don't give up. That's the thing I miss the most about Buffalo is the people and the food," said Meghan.

Meghan says she wants to give back to her hometown, offering $20 off to anyone who wants to try out RedThread when you used the code BUFFALO20.

"I just really believe that women can change the world. And if we can help them in one small way to do that, then that's great, then we've done our job," said Meghan.