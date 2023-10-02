WNY's growing mocktail scene fueled by enthusiasm for sober lifestyle

Andrew Krumm of Buffalo, aka "Mister Mocktail," is throwing what he believes to be the area's first sober drag event this weekend.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With numerous events around town every weekend that revolve around craft beer, wine, and cocktails, it's no question why the Queen City has long been referred to as a "drinking town."

However, there's a growing social scene happening in Buffalo, fueled by enthusiam for a sober lifestyle and non-alcoholic drinks.

"When I first stopped drinking three years ago, I barely saw non-alcoholic options on the menus, let alone just available in restaurants," Andrew Krumm told 2 On Your Side. He runs the popular Instagram account, Mister Mocktail.

"Since I've started this and just meeting different people and kind of keeping up to date on the industry, it's grown tremendously," he said.

Krumm quit alcohol in 2020, and started his journey to connect with people over non-boozy beverages.

"It's just me kind of finding my journey with my own sobriety, while giving you options of where to go."

Krumm admits while it can be a challenge in Buffalo, there has been a lot of progress.

"We're a drinking city, and you can start seeing like restaurants actually have a full thought out mocktail menu, which is really exciting."

One of the mocktail destinations on Krumm's list is the new Twin Petrels Seltzer Company on Niagara Street. Krumm is working with the Sober One Six group to put on what he believes is a first-of-its-kind event there this weekend.

"On February 11th from 7 p.m. - 11 p.m., we're going to have a drag show mingle," he said. "Basically what that is, is a non-alcoholic event to just get everyone together to mingle for February."

Even the performers are sober.

"They're all non-drinking drag queens, so that's really exciting too," Krumm said. "I wanted to start off this event, if this is the first one, I wanted to showcase that you can even be involved in nightlife and not drink as well."