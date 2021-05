NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — The Niagara Wine Tour is fun all spring, summer and fall, but this weekend they are gearing for moms and the people that love them!

Eleven wineries in Niagara County are participating Saturday and Sunday. Limited capacity for the event, so it's recommended you register Thursday by 9pm. It's $30 per person, and each winery will have a special theme or surprise for moms.