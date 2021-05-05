Celebrating Nurses Week: Sister's Hospital ICU nurse wins Daisy Award

Daybreak is recognizing heroes on the frontlines during Nurses Week. Jackie Lachut, an RN from West Seneca, reflects on her work in Sister's Hospital ICU.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — After 17 years working on her family's Wyoming County dairy farm, Jackie Lachut was ready for a change. As a single mom raising two boys, she decided to go to nursing school. Lachut became a registered nurse in 2013 and spent the last five years working in the ICU at Sister's of Charity Hospital in Buffalo.

"It can be pretty overwhelming at times but I love that," said Lachut.

But when Covid hit more than a year ago, it changed everything.

"I was scared. I think all of us were scared of the unknown. Just not knowing what to expect, what is the right treatment, just being so cautious about going home," said Lachut. "It was very terrifying in the beginning, but it was also exciting. We got to be a part of something that was new."

They learned the best treatment methods as time went on, but Lachut said losing a patient never gets easier.

"The amount of stuff that we see up here, it takes a toll on you."

And when restrictions kept family members away, nurses took on that role, too.

"Not one patient that we've ever lost has not been without a nurse by their side holding their hand. They deserve that person of comfort with them in their final moments," Lachut said.

And because of Nurse Lachut's compassion during the darkest of times, one family nominated her for the Daisy Award which recognizes extraordinary nurses.

"I had a patient who spent weeks in the ICU and I got very close with the family. No matter what we did, she was not long for this world. I Facetimed with the family a lot and got very close with them. They would pray for the patient and they would always include me. They were special people. The day she died they weren't there because they weren't allowing any visitors. I asked what her favorite songs were and I played songs for her and the family got to say their goodbyes through Facetime. To see her not suffer anymore, it's sad, but I was relieved for her. I made a connection with that family. Even though we lost her, they were so grateful. That family nominated me for the Daisy Award. The fact that they had so much loss and they still thought of me, it's very special," said Lachut.

Sister's Hospital Chief Nursing Officer, Jessica Visser, said all of the frontline workers have been heroes throughout the pandemic, but Lachut stands out.

"Whether it's Facetiming with patients families, calling them during her shift multiple times, she's really made it her mission to be able to connect families to their loved ones who they can't see," said Visser.

With all the heaviness at work, Nurse Luchut tries her best to escape it all with the help of her horse and her family. She admits it tough to be present at home sometimes and leave work at work.

"It's been rough. I've had a hard time outside of here," she said.

So she looks to her colleagues for help because they can empathize with her, cry with her, but also celebrate with her.