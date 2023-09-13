West Seneca animal lover has fostered over 100 dogs

"Amy is like the dog whisperer," said Jenna Johnson of Nickel City Canine Rescue about Amy Cycon, a volunteer who has fostered more than 100 dogs.

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — There are dog lovers, and then there's Amy Cycon.

The West Seneca wife and mother of 3 works in accounting for her day job, but fostering dogs is her passion.

"I saw a need for fosters in our Penny Saver about 11 years ago, so I thought I would try it," she said.

Once she fostered her first dog she never stopped. With two dogs and two cats of her own, she's currently fostering Ebony, who was malnourished and near death when she first arrived. Amy nursed her back to health. She's also fostering Vesta, who surprised her with nine puppies. They bring her grand total of fosters to 104.

"It's so rewarding. Once you see how the dogs, a lot of them don't even know how to walk on a leash, or they're so nervous of people, and just to watch them grow and then finally go to their forever home where they're loved," said Cycon.

She volunteers with Nickel City Canine Rescue. The organization takes in three transports a month, each with dozens of dogs from high kill shelters around the country. They pay all the expenses for volunteers like Amy to foster the dogs before they're adopted into their forever homes.

"She has a heart of gold. The dogs are so lucky to have her. We are so lucky to have her. And even the dogs that don't like people, Amy brings them out of their shell and they become the best dog ever," said Jenna Johnson, a Nickel City Canine Rescue board member. "We would be lost without her. She's a huge backbone of the rescue. We're just so lucky to have her."

But does she get attached before having to let them go?

"Some of them are very hard. I cry. But then you see them so loved and spoiled and then you can help the next dog. And then there are other dogs that (I say) 'see ya!'"

But once Cycon does say 'see ya' she's almost immediately opens her home and her heart to another dog in need.

"Some of these dogs, you're their last chance. To know you helped save them, it just brings a tear to your eye, it does," she said.

Her husband, Ron, and their three children also lend a hand and support Amy's endeavors.

"He is a great comfort when I'm heartbroken over the loss of a puppy, or giving encouragement with a difficult foster. He has helped me introduce the fosters to our resident dogs and even sat with another mom dog to make sure she nursed the puppies while I was in the office . Our children also have helped me with the fosters. I'm fortunate to have their support," she said.

Ebony was recently adopted, but all 9 of the puppies and mom Vesta still need to be adopted once they're weaned. If you're interested in adopting, fostering or donating, you can find more information here.

To nominate someone to be featured in WGRZ's Good Neighbors or Selfless Among Us series, email details to Melissa.Holmes@wgrz.com.