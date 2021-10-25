South Buffalo cannabis campus will go before the Planning Board Monday

Brad Termini of Zephyr Partners will present Phase 1 of his firm's plan on Monday afternoon.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A California-based developer with Buffalo roots will present plans for a massive recreational cannabis growing facility in South Buffalo to the Buffalo Planning Board on Monday.

Zephyr CEO Brad Termini says he hopes to start construction on the project in the beginning half of next year. His vision is for a one million square foot campus, totalling $200 million dollars of investment that would create jobs for up to 800 people. He says it will be built in phases.

Termini is from Buffalo, but his firm is based in California, where it's already enjoyed success in the cannabis growing industry.

"I was born and raised in Buffalo," Termini told 2 On Your Side earlier this month. "Having an opportunity to take the experience that we have in the cannabis industry in California and bring that back to our home town to bring a new industry, jobs and equity opportunities to the region."