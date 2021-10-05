State Cannabis Control Board holds first meeting and expands Medical Cannabis Program

The five-person board began its work overseeing the licensing of cannabis businesses and approval of Office of Cannabis Management actions.

ALBANY, N.Y. — The Cannabis Control Board held its first meeting on Tuesday where it expanded the Medical Cannabis Program.

The five-person board will oversee the licensing of cannabis businesses and approve actions taken by the Office of Cannabis Management.

At the meeting, which was attended virtually by the public, immediate changes were made to expand the Medical Cannabis Program that included:

Expanding the eligible clinical providers able to certify patients to any practitioner who is licensed to prescribe controlled substances in New York State. This will now include dentists, podiatrists, and midwives.

Increase the approved amount of medical cannabis that can be dispensed from a 30 day supply to a 60 day supply.

Permanently waiving the patient and caregiver $50 registration fee.

Streamline the approval for hospitals, residential facilities, and schools to become designated caregiver facilities that can hold and dispense products for patients.

“I am excited to announce the work being done by the Office in coordination with the Department of Health to expand access to the Medical Cannabis Program, building upon lessons learned in other states with the ultimate goal of making medical cannabis accessible to all those who may clinically benefit from it,” said Board Chair Tremaine Wright. “These changes will assist certified patients and designated caregivers to acquire and administer approved medical cannabis products. They represent the first of many changes to come for the State’s Medical Cannabis Program as a result of the passage of the MRTA.”

Registered organizations will also be able to sell the whole flower to certified patients as soon as they are approved by the State's quality assurance testing. The change was made by new OCM guidelines.

Whole flower cannabis products cost less and require minimal processing.