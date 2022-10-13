Sabres set to host parties in the plaza for Thursday & Saturday opening weekend games

Saturday's event will be a fall-themed "Hocktoberfest".

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Sabres season will start with a welcome back party of sorts for the fans, when the team's Party in the Plaza gets going at 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

Fans can enjoy live music, kid's activities, and photo opportunities with Sabres alumni, as well as line up to cheer the players on as they arrive for the game and walk the blue and gold carpet on their way into KeyBank Center.

If any of you plan on attending, but need to an excuse to get out of work or school early, the Sabres have a note you can fill out on social media.

Puck drop against the Senators is at 7 p.m., and the first 12,000 fans in the door will receive a City of Buffalo flag.