Granato, Sabres reach deal on multi-year contract extension

The Sabres' Head Coach was elevated to the position in March 2021.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On the eve of their season opener, the Buffalo Sabres announced Wednesday that they have signed coach Don Granato to a new multi-year contract extension.

Granato came to the Sabres as an assistant coach before the 2019-2020 season. He was promoted to head coach in an interim role in March of 2021, following the firing of Ralph Kreuger. Under the leadership of General Manager Kevyn Adams, Granato's interim tag was removed ahead of the 2021-2022 season.

Known as a player-friendly coach, Granato sparked a turnaround within the organization last season. Over their final 28 games, the Sabres went 16-9-3, a pace that, if sustained over a full season, would put them firmly in the playoff hunt.

This announcement from the Sabres comes just weeks after Adams was also rewarded with a multi-year extension of his own.

Following Wednesday's announcement, Adams released the following statement:

"Don's passion for the game and leadership skills have been on display since the moment we met. He is someone who the players have a tremendous amount of respect for, and he dedicates himself to bettering each individual on the team. Don's mentality of 'earning it' resonates throughout the team - it is more than just a mindset, it is a driving force for our players and staff. I appreciate his thoughtfulness when it comes to developing our players and the open communication we are able to have about the team. I am happy to extend Don's contract, keeping him in Western New York for many years to come."

Under Granato, the Sabres have an overall record of 41-55-14.