Paczki Day back at the Broadway Market

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Pączki Day or Fat Tuesday, it's your choice what you call it, but Tuesday will bring the sweets for many Western New Yorkers enjoying the polish pastry.
The Broadway Market will be open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for anyone hoping to drop in and get pączki from either Buffalo Pączki or White Eagle Bakery.
There will also be music for those passing through on lunch, with Docenko playing from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For those who want to end their Pączki Day with a desert and a drink, Buffalo Yoga Pants Vodka will also be selling Busia’s East Side Polonia Krupnik.