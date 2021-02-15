Paczki Day back at the Broadway Market

The pandemic isn't stopping the Pączki from hitting Western New Yorkers' plates.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Pączki Day or Fat Tuesday, it's your choice what you call it, but Tuesday will bring the sweets for many Western New Yorkers enjoying the polish pastry.

The Broadway Market will be open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for anyone hoping to drop in and get pączki from either Buffalo Pączki or White Eagle Bakery.

There will also be music for those passing through on lunch, with Docenko playing from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

#PączkiDay is on Tuesday! The Broadway Market opens at 7:00am and closes at 5:00pm. pic.twitter.com/S0PgLq0NwK — The Broadway Market (@broadwaymkt) February 15, 2021