BUFFALO, N.Y. — Our Fish Fry Bracket is back for 2020 and we have 32 challengers who are ready to take home the crown as Western New York's best fish fry this year.

The bracket shapes up like this

WGRZ

The contestants were chosen based on our viewers responses on social media and messages to our Text 2 line.

You can vote by clicking on the tweet below and following that thread. There's 16 head to head match-ups in the first round. Voting closes on Sunday. The Sweet 16 will start Monday morning.

If you want to try them all for yourself, we got you covered. Check out our Fish Fry Map.

RELATED: Breakfast Baconator is here! Wendy’s starts serving breakfast nationwide: See what's on the menu

RELATED: Celebrate Fat Tuesday with a Polish Favorite- the Paczki