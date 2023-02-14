Maureen's Flower Market ready for the Valentine's Day rush

Owner Maureen Bartley says with the mild weather, they'll be selling flowers outside on Ellicott Street all day.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On the most romantic day of the year, Maureen Bartley woke up saying thank you to Mother Nature.

"It's just incredible, they'll be lined up in a few minutes," the owner of Maureen's Buffalo Wholesale Flower Market said before her shop on Ellicott Street opened for the day. "A lot of preparation, a lot of thinking ahead, and a lot of hope and prayer that the weather holds out," she said.

A warm and sunny day for Valentine's is good for both the customers, and the product.

"The flowers don't freeze, we don't have to wrap everything as much, if someone isn't home they can tell us, 'just leave it by the side door, I'll be there in ten minutes,'" Bartley said. "It's just a relief on all levels."

Warmer weather also means more walk-up traffic. Maureen's set up outdoor tents with grab and go flowers on the sidewalk to accommodate these shoppers.

"People will be lined up all day," she said. "Whether it's downtown workers or people from the East Side or the West Side or Williamsville or Amherst, wherever. They come from all over."

Despite inflation, Maureen's has managed to keep the price of a dozen roses consistent for the past two decades.

"We have a 25 dollar cash and carry special on roses of all colors," she said. "We've been able to hold that price for over twenty years because our suppliers, we buy through the year so much, that they hold the price for us and we hold the price for the public."

Bartley says while they are paying more for freight, she doesn't pass the cost along to her customers.

"I think it's important," Maureen said. "People look to us for that, so we hold the price."

While it's a lot of work, Bartley and her staff say it's an honor to make the day special for their customers across the region.