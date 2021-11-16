'Turkeys for Tickets' returns November 18 to benefit City Mission, FeedMore WNY

The Buffalo Sabres will team up with Wegmans and Audacy for a Thanksgiving turkey drive.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Give a turkey, get some Sabres tickets!

The team is partnering with Wegmans and Audacy for the return of its "Turkey for Tickets" drive on Thursday, Nov. 18. Last year's event was postponed due to the pandemic.

The collection will benefit the Buffalo City Mission and FeedMore WNY. It will take place from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the following locations:

KeyBank Center Surface Lot (enter the lot from Baltimore Street, via Perry Street)

Wegmans in Amherst (675 Alberta Drive, Amherst, NY 14226)

Wegmans in West Seneca (370 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca, NY 14224)

"The Turkeys for Tickets drive is a crucial event for FeedMore WNY as we work to provide food insecure families with nourishing meals during the holidays," said Tara A. Ellis, president and CEO of FeedMore WNY. "Currently, one in eight people in FeedMore WNY’s four-county service area may struggle with hunger. For many of these neighbors, sitting down to a plentiful meal during the holidays is not always a given. We are deeply grateful to the Buffalo Sabres, Wegmans and Audacy for continuing to make Turkeys for Tickets possible, and we encourage community members to stop by one of these three convenient locations to donate turkeys for local families in need."

For every 20-pound turkey dropped off, or the equivalent of a 20-pound turkey, donors will receive one voucher, good for two tickets to an upcoming Sabres game. Vouchers will be given immediately by volunteers at the drop-off sites. Donors will also get a Sabres/Wegmans branded Thanksgiving placemat while supplies last.

Vouchers can be redeemed for one of the following games:

Monday, Nov. 22 vs. Columbus

Monday, Nov. 29 vs. Seattle

Tuesday, Dec. 7 vs. Anaheim

Friday, Dec. 10 vs. New York Rangers

Monday, Dec. 20 vs. Columbus

Wednesday, Dec. 22 vs. Colorado

Monday, Dec. 27 vs. New York Islanders

Wednesday, Dec. 29 vs. New Jersey

Thursday, Jan. 6 vs. San Jose

Thursday, Jan. 20 vs. Dallas