Historic building overlooks Chautauqua Lake

BEMUS POINT, N.Y. — With over a century in Western New York building, restoring or displaying boats, the Lawson Center in Bemus Point is a beautiful and fun place to visit, especially for maritime fans.

Two floors of the building are dedicated to antique and classic boats, from mahogany two-seaters to retro speedboats, and more!

The top floor is a lovely place for events like reunions, or receptions. The large balcony overlooks Chautauqua Lake.