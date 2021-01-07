Fox Woods Wildlife Center offers second chance for injured & orphaned foxes

The East Concord rehabilitation center is currently housing 24 foxes.

CONCORD, N.Y. — In East Concord, Elise Able is preparing to release four foxes back into the wild where they came from.

Able runs Fox Wood Wildlife Center from her forested property in Southern Erie County.

Currently, there are 24 foxes on the premises. They have either been injured or orphaned. The typically reclusive animals are carefully raised, or treated, and returned to the wild.

The center is closed for tours, but Daybreak's Kevin O'Neill was granted a tour, and even got close enough to see four foxes get prepped for release.